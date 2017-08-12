STATE OF THE ARTS: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UTEP, also known as OLLI, is all about providing learning opportunities for senior adults, 50 years of age and older on UTEP's scenic campus. OLLI registration runs August 14 – 25, 2017.

Ian Wilson, director of the OLLI program and teacher of the upcoming Brazilian music class, Romy Hawkins, master of metal embossing art and painter Rosario Ponte who will be teaching an oil painting class discuss the program and their classes.

Originally Broadcast on August 12, 2017