The Christmas spirits of hope and giving will come alive tonight from 6 to 10pm when 4,000 luminarias will be aglow on El Paso’s Scenic Drive during the 25th Annual Navidad de La Fe Luminarias. The event is free and open to the public. Vehicles can enter Scenic Drive at Richmond Avenue (eastside of the mountain) beginning at 6pm. Here to give us the details is La Fe’s Estela Reyes.

Originally Broadcast on December 17, 2016