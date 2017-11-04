STATE OF THE ARTS: Mama Bravo's Book Club & Social Hour

Cinco Puntos Press proudly announces the launch of a new reading series in El Paso: Mama Bravo’s Book Club & Social Hour. The reading series will convene once a quarter and will happen at a variety of venues around the city.

The goal of the reading series is to cultivate an audience for both writers passing through El Paso and those making their homes here. Cinco Puntos has scheduled the first two headliners in the reading series, and is working on finalizing arrangements for a third.

It all kicks off on November 7, 2017 with Eileen Myles reading from Afterglow (A Dog Memoir), at Blackbird Cantina. Here to tell us all about this series is John Byrd from Cinco Puntos Press.

Originally Broadcast on November 4, 2017