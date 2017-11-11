STATE OF THE ARTS: Lick It Up

Lick It Up is a Mexican Street Food Truck created by two cooks who also happen to be musicians—hence the name that References their favorite rock band KISS.

They can be found in the patio of Monarch bar and café which is located near the corner of Rio Grande and Mesa. These guys are having fun with food and create a rotating menu that includes items such as vegan bollio filled with setian milanesa, gorditas and vegan pastor tacos.

Today my guests are the owners of Lick It Up, Javi Gardea and Edgar Delphin.

Originally Broadcast on November 11, 2017