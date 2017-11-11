STATE OF THE ARTS: Latinitas

Latinitas is a non-profit organization that enables young Latinas to achieve personal and academic success through media and technology outreach as a means of addressing the critical state of Latina girls today. The solution lies in empowering these young Latinas, strengthening their confidence and expanding their opportunities.

With a variety of enriching experiences, Latinitas discover their voice and develop media skills while building a solid foundation for their future. Here with us today are Itzel Barraza and Veronica Martinez of Latinitas.

Originally Broadcast on November 11, 2017