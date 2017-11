The annual Las Artistas Art and Fine Crafts Show takes place on November 18 and 19, 2017 at the Epic Railyard Event Center on 2201 East Mills Avenue. 

Las Artistas is the perfect way to kick off to the holiday shopping season, it gives you the opportunity to learn the story behind the art by talking directly to the artists and art students to learn about their techniques and inspiration. Here with us today are John Ruhmann, Jorge Calleja, and Dina Edens.

Originally Broadcast on November 18, 2017