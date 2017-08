Kundalini Yoga called by practitioners "the yoga of awareness", aims to cultivate the creative and spiritual potential of a human to uphold values, speak truth, and focus on the compassion and consciousness needed to serve and heal others.

Until recently, El Paso didn’t have a Kundalini yoga teacher. That all changed when Paramdayal Kaur came to El Paso a year ago. Since then, Kundalini has been growing organically.

Originally Broadcast on August 19, 2017