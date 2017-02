Jonathan Richman has been writing music, recording and touring for most of his life, gathering the loyalty of fans and fellow artists with his warmth, humor and insightful lyrics.

In the early 1970s he formed the Modern Lovers, a major originator of punk music. He and drummer Tommy Larkins have played El Paso on several occasions and they’ll be back to play at Lowbrow on Friday, February 17th, 2017.

Originally Broadcast on February 11, 2017