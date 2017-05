The International Museum of Art is a place of opportunity for local artists. The museum is experiencing a serious issue with the elevator that will cost up to $30,000 to repair.

El Paso artists have come together to donate their work to sell at auction to raise funds to help their beloved museum. The Elevate Your Art fundraiser takes place on on Sunday May 7, 2017 at the International Museum of Art.

Originally Broadcast on May 6, 2017