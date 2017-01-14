STATE OF THE ARTS: Indigo Twilight

Indigo Twilight, the next production in the El Paso Community Foundation Jewel Box Series at the Philanthropy Theatre, is a classical-jazz crossover concert that explores that magical time “when the colors of day dissolve into the mysterious hues and rhythms of the night.”

The El Paso Society for Musicians of the Future presents Indigo Twilight at 2:30 pm on Sunday January 15, 2017 in the Philanthropy Theatre on the second floor of the Plaza Annex in the Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Centre. Here to tell us all about it are Lynn Provenzano and Rick McDole.

Originally Broadcast on January 14, 2017