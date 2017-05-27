STATE OF THE ARTS: The Harley Farley Zombie Book Series

The Harley Farley Zombie Book Series began as a way for Donna Munoz to engage her kids in conversation and imagination and to get them away from their electronic devices. Now its evolved into a passion project that has resulted in one published book, one on the way, and a running series in El Paso Kids Inc.

She’s taken the series all over El Paso, spreading the message of unconditional friendship and acceptance using a creature that most people would stereotype and fear- a zombie. Here to tell us all about her passion project is Donna Munoz.

Originally Broadcast on May 27, 2017