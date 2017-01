El Paso A to Z taps into the essence of El Paso letter by letter - "A" for Artist Tom Lea's easel, "Z" for zithers, and every letter in between.

Discover the heart, the art, the whimsy, and the energy of El Paso's people, places, and moments in this lighthearted and interactive exhibit at the El Paso Museum of History.

Broadcast on January 7, 2017