STATE OF THE ARTS: El Paso Pro-Musica - Nathan Cornelius

El Paso Pro-Musica is once again collaborating with Johns Hopkins University and the Peabody School of Music to present the Young Artist Development Series. This is a series that showcases young amazing talent in the Graduate and Doctoral program from the esteemed University.

This year's recipient is Guitarist Nathan Cornelius who is presenting "A World of Guitar." He is a former National Geographic Bee winner, and incorporates Geography with his Music.

He will be participating in Educational Outreach and presentations all over town, culminating in a Concert at UTEP's Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7:30pm. Here to tell us all about it is Felipa Solis of the El Paso Pro Musica.

Originally Broadcast on November 18, 2017