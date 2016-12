The El Paso Pro-Musica Chamber Music Festival will feature renowned music artists from around the workd, including Pro-Musica artistic director and cellist Zuill Bailey.  

The festival will take place throughout the month of january at various venues in the El Paso-Las Cruces area.

Felipa Solis, Executive Director of El Paso Pro-Musica provides all of the details.

Broadcast on December 31, 2016