STATE OF THE ARTS: Downtown Management District

The Downtown Management District approved the creation of additional grant incentives for downtown property and/or business owners who invest in their properties.

The new incentives consist of an amendment to the current Downtown Commercial Facade Grant Program as well as the addition of three new grant programs that include a Downtown Iconic Signage and Lighting Grant Program as well as a Downtown Mural Grant Program.

Here to tell us all about these new opportunities is Joe Gudenrath of the Downtown Management District.

Originally Broadcast on January 21, 2017