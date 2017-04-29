STATE OF THE ARTS: Cartography - Mapping Contemporary Art At The Border

Cartography: Mapping Contemporary Art at the Border is a didactic exhibition that takes a look at the landscape of institutions and independent projects that shape contemporary art practices in El Paso, Juarez and Las Cruces.

Beginning with a literal map of the region, in which visitors are invited to add their own points of interest, the exhibition additionally highlights the work of a select group of independent projects in the three cities that share the elements of supporting the production of new work, opening up the contemporary conversation, and creating new audiences for contemporary art.

Here to tell us all about it is Director of the Rubin Center, Kerry Doyle.

Originally Broadcast on April 29, 2017