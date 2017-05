As part of the El Paso Community Foundation’s Jewel Box Series, El Paso playwright Ted Karber, Jr., who brought us last year's delightful Precious Heart, returns with Banging the Bell. The play is a comedy about a group of women who plan to be the belles of the ball at the annual cotillion, but infidelity, a corpulent corpse and a dim-witted deputy could get in their way.

Originally Broadcast on May 13, 2017