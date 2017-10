Amalia Mondragon is a fronteriza vocalist born in East Los Angeles and raised in the farmlands of La Union, New Mexico.

She grew up singing and playing the clarinet and trumpet and has been a part of our regional music scene for several years to include a stint as lead vocalist for Grammy nominated group, The Chamanas. She is currently performing as an independent solo artist and is about to release a cumbia song on Halloween Day.

Originally Broadcast on October 28, 2017