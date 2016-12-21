SPECIAL: St. Olaf Christmas Festival

Friday evening at 8pm, join KTEP for a special broadcast of the St. Olaf Christmas Festival.

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival is a service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event - which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN - are always gone months in advance.

The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

Hosted by Alison Young.