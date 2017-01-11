SPECIAL: Presidential Inauguration

KTEP together with NPR News will present Special Coverage of the Presidential Inauguration on Friday, January 20, 2017 beginning at 8am.

NPR hosts Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish will co-host our Special Coverage from the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, DC, overlooking the presidential platform. The program will feature the swearing in of the President and Vice President, speeches, newsmaker interviews, live reports from around the Capitol and the National Mall, and analysis from NPR’s Political Team.