SPECIAL: Messiah with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Thursday evening at 8pm, join KTEP for a special broadcast of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra performing Handel's much adored oratorio, Messiah. Led by Robert Page and featuring a cast of guest vocalists and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, this work is a religious story of hope, inspiration and timeless expression. Handel's celebration of the human response to the divine will lift spirits and provide the perfect accompaniment to the holiday season.



Jim Cunningham is your host for this very special presentation of "Messiah."