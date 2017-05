Professor of Pathology and Immunology, Manuel Elkin Patarroyo from the National University of Colombia, (Bogota, Colombia) created the first synthetic vaccine.

Typically vaccines are a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular disease however Professor Patarroyo has found a way to create the active ingredients in a vaccine synthetically creating the first synthetic vaccine that is effective against malaria. http://latinamericanscience.org/2014/06/an-interview-with-colombian-malaria-researcher-manuel-e-patarroyo/ Aired May 21, 2017