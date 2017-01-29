SCIENCE STUDIO: Project SESAME

Open SESAME! And no we are not talking about Ali Baba in this case. SESAME is an acronym for Synchrotron-Light for Experimental Science and Application in the Middle East. But what exactly does that mean? A synchrotron light produces very intense pulses of light that allows detailed studies of various objects. Join hosts Dr. Keith Pannell and Dr. Russell Chianelli as they speak to Stanford professor Herman Winick about his role and involvement in SESAME.

http://www.sesame.org.jo/sesame/index.php

Aired Jan. 29, 2017