Jono Neiger is a conservation biologist, a permaculture educator, and a designer, and he joins us to talk about how the practice of permaculture lends itself to a sustainable environment. Permaculture isn’t just an agricultural practice, but a way to sustainably design buildings, improve food production, and design smarter technology.

Neiger is the author of “The Permaculture Promise.”

Aired Dec. 4, 2016