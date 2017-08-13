SCIENCE STUDIO: Michael Rossman

***Original Broadcast Date October 2, 2106***

Michael Rossmann is the Hanley Professor of Biological Sciences at Purdue University. He joins us to talk about viruses, namely the Zika virus. The structure of the Zika virus was discovered by a team at Purdue, and this discovery will provide insights for researchers looking to discover a vaccine or a cure. We'll learn that the Zika virus was first detected decades ago in Ugandan monkeys, but it is a major health concert today because of the virus' cross-species jump to humans.

Aired August 13, 2017