Science magazine recently came out with the most important discoveries in science from 2016 and number two on this list was the work on the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO for short. But what is LIGO? Dr. John Veitch from the University of Birmingham, who is one of the 1000 scientists participating in the LIGO Scientific Collaboration, joins the show to discuss what is LIGO and the search for gravitational waves.

http://ligo.org

Aired Feb. 5, 2017