SCIENCE STUDIO: Communication and Science

While science can seem complicated to those untrained in its many fields, some scientists lack the the ability to communicate their findings. Professor Roderick Hart from the University of Texas at Austin discusses the science of communication and how communication plays a pivotal role in our lives from everyday news to sharing information, and how to become an effective communicator.

Professor Hart holds the Shiver’s Chair in Communication at the University of Texas at Austin and is a Professor of Government. He is the author/editor of 14 books including his most recent work Political Tone: What Leaders Say and Why.

https://commstudies.utexas.edu/faculty/roderick-hart

Aired May, 28, 2017