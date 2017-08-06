SCIENCE STUDIO: Climate Change and the Arctic

***Original Broadcast September 25, 2016***

Craig Tweedie is director of the UTEP Environmental Science & Engineering Program. He has traveled all over the world, from the Antarctic to the Arctic studying the impact of climate change on various ecosystems. He joins us on the program to tell us about the big impact a warming climate has played in Alaska and in the Arctic.

A look back at a half century of research shows that northern Alaska's coastal erosion has increased by 25%-30% in the last 50 years...some regions are losing 8-10 meters of coastline a year. And an area of ice the size of Texas in the Arctic no longer exists.

Aired August 8, 2017