SCIENCE STUDIO: Amyloid Plugs

Dr. Angel Marti, of Rice University, discusses his studies on amyloid plugs.

Amyloid plugs can cause diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and Dr. Marti has been able to show that amyloid plugs have helical structures that are able to bind with metals allowing researchers to learn about the structure, formation and learn the ability to disrupt the amyloid plugs in the brains of mice creating opportunities for disease prevention in humans.

http://martigroup.rice.edu/

https://chemistry.rice.edu/FacultyDetail.aspx?RiceID=172224

AIRED May 14, 2017