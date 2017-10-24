New Mix: Tune-Yards, Parquet Courts' A. Savage, Balmorhea, More

It'd been more than three years since Tune-Yards released new music, but the singer and multi-instrumentalist Merrill Garbus is back, now as a duo with Nate Brenner. Her new single is a sonic thrill ride called "Look At Your Hands," and it's from her just-announced album, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life (out Jan. 19). Garbus says the new song is a meditation on the mess she feels the world is in and how various political and cultural -isms manifest themselves within her.

Also on the show:

Parquet Courts singer and guitarist Andrew Savage has his first-ever solo album out, under the name A. Savage, which features a whole lot of glorious guitar noise.

The Austin-based instrumental group Balmorhea makes its own kind of noise using jazz trumpet and ambient textures on the new album Clear Language.

Caroline Sallee, another Austin-based musician, has a beautiful debut album out under the name Caroline Says, with layers of ethereal harmonies and delicate melodies.

All that plus the remarkable, one-take improvisations of the Australian trio F ingers. The group's new album, Awkwardly Blissing Out, includes the cryptic lyrics of singer Carla Dal Forno, along with heavily processed acoustic guitar and electronics.