New Mix: Feist, Beth Ditto, Frankie Cosmos, Rostam, More

Bob Boilen and I rarely know what each other is going to play before we record the show. This week, Bob didn't even know what he himself was doing because he was too busy to plan ahead. Somehow he managed to scrounge up some gems from former Vampire Weekend multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij, and another one from the Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner and James McAlister project known as Planetarium. In between, I share a cut from the stunning new Feist album, her first in six years.

NPR Music's Lars Gotrich also stops by to share a bubbly and joyful song from Frankie Cosmos, covering the British band Kero Kero Bonito.

All that, plus a thumping new jam from former Gossip powerhouse Beth Ditto and a transporting electronic instrumental from the duo known as You'll Never Get To Heaven. -- Robin Hilton

