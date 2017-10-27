Megan Phelps-Roper: If You're Raised To Hate, Can You Reverse It?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Dialogue And Exchange.

About Megan Phelps-Roper's TED Talk

Megan Phelps-Roper grew up in the Westboro Baptist Church, which preaches a message of hate and fear. But after engaging with her critics--on Twitter, no less--she decided to leave the church.

About Megan Phelps-Roper

Megan Phelps-Roper was raised in the Westboro Baptist Church, infamous for its daily public protests against members of the LGBT community, Jews, the military and countless others. Dialogue with "enemies" online proved instrumental in her decision to leave the church and its way of life in November 2012.

Phelps-Roper has since become an advocate for people and ideas she was taught to despise.

