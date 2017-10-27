KTEP - El Paso, Texas
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Local Medics Train Chicago Residents To Help Shooting Victims

By Shannon Heffernan 1 hour ago
  • A street medic patch marks a first aid kit at a UMedics workshop in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. The group trains everyday people to care for shooting victims, control a chaotic scene and talk to cops and paramedics.
    A street medic patch marks a first aid kit at a UMedics workshop in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. The group trains everyday people to care for shooting victims, control a chaotic scene and talk to cops and paramedics.
    Andrew Gill / WBEZ
Originally published on October 27, 2017 6:14 am
Copyright 2017 WBEZ. To see more, visit WBEZ.