Living On Earth: Hope for the Holidays 2016

Christmas night at 8pm, the Living on Earth holiday special brings together Celtic and African-American tales as well as original stories on the theme of hope. Once a year we take a break from the news cycle and devote an hour to stories of the season.

The 2016 storytelling show features Irish bard Aine Minogue, who'll share ancient Celtic traditions and mesmerizing harp music. Sparky and Rhonda Rucker, story spinners and musicians from Tennessee, bring in a "High John the Conqueror" tale. Israeli Noa Baum tells a true story that underscores the spirit of the season, that people everywhere are related as inhabitants of our planet.