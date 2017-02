Dr. Ezra Cappel of the Inter-American Jewish Studies Program at UTEP stops by to discuss the program and the upcoming guest speaker they are hosting, Randi Zuckerburg. Randi is an emmy nominted author and pioneer of facebook's early marketing intitaives. She is also Mark Zuckerburg's sister. Randi will be discussing the role of media in our everyday lives plus will be participating in a book signing. The event is Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

Aired Feb. 17, 2017