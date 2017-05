Deneb Acevedo from the Physical Fitness in the Golden Age program from UTEP stops by to discuss the programs benefits. Physical Fitness in the Golden Age is a a fitness and exercise program for adults 60 year in age or older.

The program aims to improve the overall health and functional abilities of participants and help them maintain independent living and mobility.

http://goldenagefitness.utep.edu/

Aired May 12, 2017