2016's Presidential Race dominated every news and social media outlet and as the election night unfolded on November 8, 2016, reactions came from all corners of the globe. UTEP's Political Science Professor, Dr. Gregory Rocha, returns to the studio and joins host Louie Saenz in a post-election discussion. Among their initial reactions to the results of the election, Dr. Gregory Rocha shares his insight on the factors that contributed to President-Elect Donald Trump's win.

Aired December 2, 2016