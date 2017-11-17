FOCUS ON CAMPUS: Dr. Gabriel Ibarra-Mejia

According to research, men have become one of the most difficult groups in our society to teach preventive health measures. We meet with Dr. Gabriel Ibarra-Mejia as he discusses his upcoming information session "Men's Guide to Preventative Healthcare." This session will provide a general framework for aging men’s health priorities, and address specific strategies to improve and maintain it and takes places later this afternoon from 3:00 - 4:30 PM in the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center.

Aired November 17, 2017