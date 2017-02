Host Louie Saenz is joined by Myron Nadel and Katie Harding from the UTEP Department of Dance to talk about the upcoming event Carnaval Del Danzas. The production Carnaval Del Danzas is a lively and colorful theatrical dance work inspired by the sights, sounds, and history of New Orleans. The recital opens on Friday, February 10, 2017.

915-747-5118 Wise Family Theater Box Office

Aired Feb, 10, 2017