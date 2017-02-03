FOCUS ON CAMPUS: Benard Woma and Saakuma Dance Troupe

Andy Smith, newly appointed Director of Percussion Studies at UTEP stops by the studio to talk about a very special event coming to the borderland featuring iintentionally known master drummer and virtuoso of the gyil xylophone, Bernard Woma and Saakumu Dance Troupe. Saakumu is one of the premier cultural gems of Ghana. Plus an in studio performance by Professor Smith on the gyil. The event is a free public concert taking place on February 6, 2017 at the Ysleta Independent School District Office Theater.