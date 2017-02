The Texas Archive of the Moving Image (TAMI) has been digitizing and cataloging a wide range of moving image material that documents the lives of Texans. "Weathering Texas" is the latest online exhibition to be released by TAMI. Host Charles Horak is joined by Madeline Moya, managing director of TAMI, and Ayshea Khan, curator of the Weathering Texas exhibition, to discuss TAMI and the exhibition.

Aired Feb. 11, 2017