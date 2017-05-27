ON FILM: Summer Camps for Filmmaking

The borderland is home to many talented filmmakers and many of those filmmakers are giving back to the community. Local filmmaker Angie Reza Tures not only has a passion for creating films but also for creating opportunities for others to learn filmmaking techniques and exposing the work of local borderland filmmakers to a broader national audience.

Two important film related programs that will launch this summer, one to teach teens how to harness the power of their phones for filmmaking and the other to showcase borderland women filmmakers.

https://www.facebook.com/femmefrontera/

https://www.femmefrontera.org/femmes-frontera/

Aired May 27, 2017