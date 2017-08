***Originally Aired on march 16, 2013***

Marriage and divorce is often portrayed on the big screen even becoming the central plot point for some movies. In her book I Do and I Don't: A History of Marriage in the Movies, author Jeanine Basinger explores the many ways in which Hollywood has tackled the tricky subject of marriage. 

http://www.nytimes.com/2013/03/10/books/review/i-do-and-i-dont-by-jeanine-basinger.html

Aired August 5, 2017