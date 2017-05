It has been almost a year since the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema opened its doors here in El Paso promising an expanded variety in the types of films for movie goers to enjoy. With the recently its recently launched film club the Alamo continues its march to bring a more eclectic mix in film titles. Alamo's Head of Programming for El Paso discusses the future film roster for the cinema.

https://drafthouse.com/el-paso

Aired May 6, 2017