David Bowie, The 1975 Win Big At The BRIT Awards

The Brit Awards — the looser, goofier, British-er cousin of the Grammys — are currently underway from the O2 Arena in London. See the full list of nominees and winners (updated as they are announced) below.
British Male Solo Artist
WINNER: David Bowie
Craig David
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British Female Solo Artist
WINNER: Emeli Sande
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Lianne La Havas
Nao
British Group
WINNER: The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
Critics' Choice Award
WINNER: Rag'n'Bone Man
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots
British Breakthrough Act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag'N'Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
MasterCard British Album of the Year
The 1975 -- I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It
David Bowie -- Blackstar
Kano — Made in the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka -- Love & Hate
Skepta -- Konnichiwa
British Single of the Year
"Faded" — Alan Walker
"Dancing On My Own" — Calum Scott
"This Is What You Came For" — Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
"Rockabye" — Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
"Hymn for the Weekend" — Coldplay
"Say You Won't Let Go" — James Arthur
"Fast Car" — Jonas Blue featuring Dakota
"Shout Out to My Ex" — Little Mix
"Girls Like" — Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson
"Pillowtalk" — ZAYN
International Male Solo Artist
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
International Female Solo Artist
Beyonce
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
British Artist Video
"Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" — Adele
"This Is What You Came For" — Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna
"Rockabye" — Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
"Hymn to the Weekend" — Coldplay
"Say You Won't Let Go" — James Arthur
"Fast Car" — Jonas Blue featuring Dakota
"Hair" — Little Mix featuring Sean Paul
"History" — One Direction
"Girls Like" — Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson
"Pillowtalk" — ZAYN