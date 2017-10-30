With Charges Filed, What Happens Next In The Russia Investigation?

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former assistant Rick Gates have surrendered to law enforcement.

Manafort is facing a dozen charges, including conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to launder money.

Now that the first indictments have been issued, we look at what comes next in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

GUESTS

Carrie Johnson, Justice correspondent, NPR

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

