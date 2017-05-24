Battling Violent Extremism: How Do You Stop An Ideology?

President Donald Trump says the world must confront extremists or, in his words, “drive them out.”

After the attack in Manchester, England, can we stop extreme ideologies, or do we need to rethink what’s possible?

GUESTS

Peter Bergen, CNN’s national security analyst; vice president and director of the international security program at New America; author of “United States of Jihad: Investigating America’s Homegrown Terrorists.”

Christine Fair, Associate professor, Georgetown University’s Security Studies program

Robin Simcox, Margaret Thatcher Fellow, Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy, The Heritage Foundation

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

