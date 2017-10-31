Los Angeles Dodgers Beat Houston Astros 3-1, Extend World Series to Game 7

Updated at 11:45 P.M. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 at Dodger Stadium Tuesday night, extending the World Series to seven games. They meet for the deciding game Wednesday night in LA.

This story will be updated.

Our previous post:

After six innings, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series.

The Dodgers had trailed 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth inning when catcher Austin Barnes singled and Houston starter Justin Verlander hit LA's Chase Utley. Center fielder Chris Taylor doubled to score Barnes. Short stop Corey Seager's sacrifice fly scored Utley.

Until then Verlander appeared to be in control of the game, holding the Dodgers to just one hit in five innings.

Houston scored its only run when Astros center fielder George Springer hit a home run off Dodgers starter Rich Hill in the top of the third inning.

Houston threatened to score again in the top of the fifth inning with a single by catcher Brian McCann and a double by left fielder Marwin Gonzalez. Two outs later, and with an intentional walk to Springer loading the bases, third baseman Alex Bregman grounded out to short.

In their half of the sixth, the Astros got two more runners on a two-out single by first baseman Yuli Gurriel. Then McCann was hit by a pitch from Dodgers reliever Brandon Morrow. But again, Houston failed to score.

The Astros lead the Dodgers three games to two in the Series and need just one more win to take home their franchise's first World Series title. The Angelenos need to win to stay alive for a Game 7.

The Astros took a 3-2 lead in the series after Game 5 on Sunday night — a five-hour-plus, extra-inning slugfest that featured a combined 25 runs, 28 hits and seven home runs, five by Houston. The Astros won 13-12 at home on a walk-off RBI single by third baseman Alex Bregman off the Dodgers' ace reliever, Kenley Jansen.

The dramatic victory was immediately compared to Houston's equally exciting (for Astros fans) win in Game 2.

