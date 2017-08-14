Answering Your Questions On North Korea And Nuclear Weapons

As tensions mount between the U.S. and North Korea, so does the number of unanswered questions.

Would the U.S. launch a pre-emptive strike?

Would North Korea really attack Guam?

What role will China play?

How did we get to this point?

GUESTS

Keith Luse, Executive director, National Committee on North Korea; he served as the Republican East Asia policy adviser to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 2003 until 2013

Sheila Smith, Senior fellow for Japan Studies, Council on Foreign Relations; author of “Intimate Rivals: Japanese Domestic Politics and a Rising China”; @SheilaSmithCFR

Jon Wolfsthal, Nonresident scholar with the Nuclear Policy Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; he served in the Obama administration as senior director for arms control and nonproliferation at the National Security Council

