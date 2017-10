Vegans are often known as compassionate people, wanting to help the environment, improve one's health, and reduce animal suffering. But they often don't know the best ways to get others to adopt a similar lifestyle. We speak with Tobias Leenaert about his new book How to Create a Vegan World: A Pragmatic Approach, which leaves well-trodden animal advocacy paths and takes a fresh look at the strategies, objectives, and communication of the vegan and animal rights movement.

Aired October 22, 2017